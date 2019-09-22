Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) Contrasting side by side

Both Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 3.00 N/A 0.73 60.80 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 15.53 N/A -6.84 0.00

In table 1 we can see Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Volatility & Risk

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1.58 beta, while its volatility is 58.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s 120.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company which has a 8.7 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is $64.5, with potential upside of 26.32%. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus target price and a 96.85% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is looking more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are owned by institutional investors at 88.9% and 88.8% respectively. 4.2% are Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.