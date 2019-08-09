Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has 88.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.30% 2.50% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. N/A 51 60.80 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher P/E ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.89 2.70 2.86

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $69.5, suggesting a potential upside of 59.62%. The potential upside of the peers is 139.13%. Given Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has -25.54% weaker performance while Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s rivals have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are 2.1 and 1.3. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s peers have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a beta of 1.58 and its 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s peers beat Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.