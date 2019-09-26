Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has 88.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its rivals. 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.30% 2.50% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. N/A 48 60.80 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.66 2.80

$64.5 is the average price target of Emergent BioSolutions Inc., with a potential upside of 28.74%. The rivals have a potential upside of 180.77%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the data delivered earlier is that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has -25.54% weaker performance while Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s peers have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are 2.1 and 1.3. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s rivals have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.58. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s rivals are 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s rivals beat Emergent BioSolutions Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.