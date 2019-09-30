Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 0.97 43.28M 0.73 60.80 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 66 0.70 25.81M -10.75 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 89,273,927.39% 4.3% 2.5% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 39,386,540.52% -615.8% -60.3%

Risk and Volatility

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a beta of 1.58 and its 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 3.7 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 23.37% upside potential and an average price target of $64.5. Competitively Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $116, with potential upside of 74.80%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.9% and 73.2% respectively. 4.2% are Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats on 10 of the 13 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.