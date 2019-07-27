Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 52 2.67 N/A 0.73 62.31 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -245.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is $69.5, with potential upside of 56.50%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85% and 10.7% respectively. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -5.12% -14.46% -31.1% -33.02% -11.29% -23.68% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2.61% -15.59% -28.31% -59.11% -89.81% -32.03%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.