Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 52 2.67 N/A 0.73 62.31 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 90 6.55 N/A 3.71 24.22

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19% 18%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.39 beta means Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s volatility is 39.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.7 and its Quick Ratio is 18.7. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is $69.5, with potential upside of 56.50%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85% and 88.4% respectively. 3.8% are Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 5.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -5.12% -14.46% -31.1% -33.02% -11.29% -23.68% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.06% -1.73% -6.28% 18.3% -12.02% 26.95%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has -23.68% weaker performance while Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 26.95% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.