Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 2.54 N/A 0.73 60.80 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Volatility & Risk

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.58 beta. Dare Bioscience Inc. on the other hand, has 1.96 beta which makes it 96.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Dare Bioscience Inc. which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. Dare Bioscience Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s average target price is $69.5, while its potential upside is 23.93%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.9% and 8.2%. About 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. had bearish trend while Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Dare Bioscience Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.