Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 49 2.40 N/A 0.73 60.80 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a consensus price target of $71.5, and a 75.25% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. was more bearish than Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.