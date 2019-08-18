Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 50 2.56 N/A 0.73 60.80 Alector Inc. 20 36.29 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Alector Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Alector Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Alector Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.9 while its Quick Ratio is 7.9. Alector Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Alector Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 59.22% upside potential and an average price target of $69.5. Competitively the consensus price target of Alector Inc. is $27, which is potential 81.82% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Alector Inc. looks more robust than Emergent BioSolutions Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Alector Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.9% and 59.1%. Insiders owned 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. had bearish trend while Alector Inc. had bullish trend.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.