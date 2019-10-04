Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Contrasting side by side

Both Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 49 1.01 43.28M 0.73 60.80 ADMA Biologics Inc. 5 0.00 26.08M -1.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 88,110,749.19% 4.3% 2.5% ADMA Biologics Inc. 565,861,702.36% -205.4% -62.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.58 shows that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, ADMA Biologics Inc. has beta of 2.7 which is 170.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ADMA Biologics Inc. are 4.6 and 2.4 respectively. ADMA Biologics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$64.5 is Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 20.00%. Competitively the consensus target price of ADMA Biologics Inc. is $8, which is potential 92.08% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that ADMA Biologics Inc. seems more appealing than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares and 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, ADMA Biologics Inc. has 7.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has -25.54% weaker performance while ADMA Biologics Inc. has 51.46% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats ADMA Biologics Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.