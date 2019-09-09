Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Holder Snyder Capital Management LP Upped Stake by $2.75 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Extreme Networks (EXTR) Valuation Rose, Diversified Investment Strategies Has Decreased Its Holding

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 74.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 190,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The institutional investor held 63,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 254,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $812.76M market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.79. About 664,734 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 21C; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Rev $277M-$287M; 23/04/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Extreme Networks, Inc; 30/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces that Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Securities Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Adj EPS 16c-Adj EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks on Track to Grow 2019 Rev 3 to 5% in Combined Portfolio as Compared to 2H 2018 Run-rate; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Adj EPS 16c; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, BORROWED ABOUT $200 MILLION UNDER THE SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES TO PAY OFF EXISTING DEBT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Extreme Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXTR); 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP NET LOSS $0.12 PER BASIC SHARE

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 55,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.65% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.63 million, up from 966,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Emergent Biosolutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $56.08. About 419,589 shares traded or 4.24% up from the average. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has declined 16.70% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS NAMES ROBERT G. KRAMER SR. PRESIDENT-COO; 26/03/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Executive Management Changes; 26/03/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Executive Management Changes That Enhance Execution of Company’s Growth Strategy; 13/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – R– Urgent and Emergent Prescription Fills – 36C25618Q0521; 12/04/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Successful Completion of Mutual Recognition Procedure for Market Authorization of BioThrax in European Countries; 21/05/2018 – UROGEN PHARMA LTD – UGN-101 APPEARED TO BE WELL-TOLERATED WITH MOST TREATMENT-EMERGENT ADVERSE EVENTS CHARACTERIZED AS MILD OR MODERATE AND TRANSIENT; 24/05/2018 – CEPI – PROFECTUS WILL RECEIVE DEVELOPMENT FUNDING FOR ADVANCING ITS NIPAH VIRUS VACCINE AND EMERGENT WILL PROVIDE TECHNICAL AND MANUFACTURING SUPPORT; 12/04/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Successful Completion of Mutual Recognition Procedure for Market Authorisation of BioThrax in; 18/05/2018 – Emergent, LLC Exclusively Awarded Small Business DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract To Provide Red Hat Solutions; 12/04/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS COMPLETES MRP FOR BIOTHRAX IN EUROPE

More notable recent Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Extreme Networks, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EXTR) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Extreme Networks’ Shares Fell 30% in May – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Extreme Networks Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Ingrid Burton – PRNewswire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Extreme Networks Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Extreme Networks, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 400.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Extreme Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 500.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 522,723 shares. 1.41 million were accumulated by Geode Ltd Co. 3.29 million are owned by D E Shaw. Price T Rowe Md invested in 93,460 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.02% or 742,850 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 14,428 shares. Whittier Company accumulated 3,562 shares or 0% of the stock. Secor Capital Advsr LP stated it has 0.12% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 40,073 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Ltd Com holds 15,062 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt accumulated 0.11% or 1.00M shares. Boston Lc has invested 0.11% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). The Massachusetts-based Boston has invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold EBS shares while 77 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 2.68% more from 41.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.04% or 69,505 shares. Geode Management has 0.01% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Sector Pension Invest Board owns 41,179 shares. Aviance Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 0% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Hsbc Public Ltd holds 4,435 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 1,478 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Yorktown Mgmt & Research reported 0.07% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.11% or 21,670 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge LP accumulated 30,003 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.07% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) for 12,157 shares. Foundry Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 50,674 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 14,645 shares. 8,000 were reported by South Dakota Investment Council. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt LP reported 527,400 shares.

More notable recent Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Emergent BioSolutions Prepares for Initial Shipments of AV7909 Anthrax Vaccine Candidate into the Strategic National Stockpile – GlobeNewswire” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Emergent Bio nabs $261M order for anthrax vaccine – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. (EBS) CEO Bob Kramer on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Emergent BioSolutions Announces Granting of Marketing Authorization in Five EU Countries for Its Oral Typhoid Vaccine; Expands Availability Across Europe – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) by 11,148 shares to 579,150 shares, valued at $34.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,311 shares, and cut its stake in Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).