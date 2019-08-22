Emergent Bio Solutions (EBS) Holder Phocas Financial Cut Its Stake as Share Price Declined; Carmax (KMX) Holder Sq Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake as Valuation Rose

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 53.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 2.44 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 2.14M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.29 million, down from 4.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $83.72. About 886,623 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Emergent Bio Solutions Inc. (EBS) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 37,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.65% . The institutional investor held 165,353 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, down from 202,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Emergent Bio Solutions Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $41.6. About 236,661 shares traded. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has declined 16.70% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC – APPOINTED RICHARD S. LINDAHL AS COMPANY’S NEW EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS – LINDAHL MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS CFO AT CEB INC; 26/03/2018 – Emergent Board of Directors Promotes Robert Kramer Sr. to Newly Created Position of President and Chief Operating Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Emergent Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMGC); 12/04/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Successful Completion of Mutual Recognition Procedure for Market Authorization of BioThrax in European Countries; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS REPORTS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 12/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Z–Project 590-14-112, SCI Crawlspace Emergent Structural Repairs -; 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC EBS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.38, REV VIEW $731.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Emergent Biosolutions 1Q Rev $117.8M; 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIO 1Q REV. $117.8M, EST. $140.0M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold EBS shares while 77 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 2.68% more from 41.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Nordea Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 0.01% stake. Eqis Mgmt accumulated 43,341 shares. Greenwood Assoc Llc owns 7,446 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 165,748 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Swiss State Bank has 0% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Colony Gp Limited Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Com invested in 139,420 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 146,769 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Eagle Asset reported 209,258 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can has invested 0.01% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo & Mn, a California-based fund reported 156,832 shares.

More notable recent Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Emergent Bio readies anthrax vaccine shipments into U.S. stockpile – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Emergent BioSolutions Announces Appointment of Seamus Mulligan to its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Emergent BioSolutions Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Emergent BioSolutions Announces Exercise by BARDA of the First Contract Option, Valued at $261 Million, to Procure Doses of AV7909 Anthrax Vaccine Candidate for the Strategic National Stockpile – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $994.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in One Main Holdings by 37,795 shares to 367,733 shares, valued at $11.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 19,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC).

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Undervalued Stocks Growing Their Book Values – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CarMax Inc (KMX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CarMax Shares Trade Higher After Positive Q1 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.89 million for 15.62 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 0.04% or 72,385 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 15,197 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Citigroup reported 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Ariel Investments Lc has 0.3% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Huntington Commercial Bank has 1,388 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Ltd has 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 4,100 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company accumulated 64,193 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks accumulated 34,545 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca invested 0.05% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Nordea Inv Management Ab stated it has 224,827 shares. Calamos Advisors Llc reported 0.31% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.05% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Morgan Stanley stated it has 467,736 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru Of Nevada stated it has 4 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset reported 17,406 shares.