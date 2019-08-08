Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Upped Its Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) by $3.65 Million as Stock Rose; Ironsides Asset Advisors Trimmed Lowes Cos (LOW) Stake by $8.65 Million as Shares Declined

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) by 112.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 729,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.45% . The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.04M, up from 647,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $559.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.82% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $8.7. About 1.73M shares traded. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has declined 48.81% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KPTI News: 17/05/2018 – Karyopharm to Present Selinexor Phase 1b/2 STOMP Data at the European Hematology Association 2018 Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC – EXPECTS TO REPORT TOP-LINE DATA FROM STORM STUDY AT END OF APRIL 2018; 30/04/2018 – Karyopharm to pursue FDA approval for multiple myeloma drug based on new study results; 10/04/2018 – Karyopharm’s Selinexor Receives Fast Track Designation From FDA for the Treatment of Patients With Penta-Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 10/05/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics 1Q Loss $38.5M; 02/04/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 01/05/2018 – KaryoPharm’s Big News; 24/05/2018 – Karyopharm and Antengene Sign Exclusive License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Selinexor, Eltanexor, Verdinexor and KPT; 01/05/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM’S SELINEXOR GETS FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FROM FDA FOR

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $98.38. About 3.59 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS ENCOURAGED BY STRONG SALES MOMENTUM SEEN AS WEATHER IMPROVED- CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up About 3.5%; 22/05/2018 – Rare Disease Report® Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership with Lowe Syndrome Association; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australian Economy Making Progress Toward Higher Growth; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inherits Chain as Raw U.S. Spring Begins to Thaw; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Fiberon launches Elements Aluminum Railing at Lowe’s and lowes.com; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Trade Tensions a Risk for Australian Growth; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital Bancorp Inc by 264,932 shares to 35,068 shares, valued at $407,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pq Group Holdings Inc by 68,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 844,879 shares, and cut its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI).

More notable recent Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Robbins Arroyo LLP: Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Lawsuit – Business Wire” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EROS, OMCL, KPTI and JE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50000 In Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. To Contact The Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold KPTI shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 49.11 million shares or 1.82% more from 48.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 586,659 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 8.44 million were accumulated by Wellington Management Gp Llp. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 238,398 shares. State Street reported 963,678 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 64,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 39,846 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 0% or 21,985 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0% in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). Frontier Ltd Limited Liability Company has 683,363 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). Daiwa Secs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). Prelude Capital Ltd Com holds 315 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Co owns 2.72M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% of its portfolio in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) for 19,800 shares. Kazazian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.12% or 14,532 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $7.75 million activity.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28 million and $305.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global X Fds by 82,860 shares to 109,520 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 456,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W also bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24. On Friday, May 24 Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&T State Bank Pa owns 14,025 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Vantage Prns Ltd stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Boston Ptnrs stated it has 4.90M shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De has 0.24% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 13.86 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.09% or 144,051 shares. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 6 shares. 43,470 are owned by Seabridge Advsr Ltd Llc. New York-based M&R Mngmt has invested 2.48% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Shelter Mutual Insur reported 90,700 shares. Miller Inv Mngmt LP holds 0.83% or 28,880 shares. Chilton Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.2% or 123,484 shares. 108,823 are held by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Com has 0.14% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 3,800 are owned by Buckingham Management. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).