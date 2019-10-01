Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Upped Its Oceanfirst Financial (OCFC) Stake by $2.67 Million as Market Value Declined; Sankaty Advisors Trimmed Its Crown Holdings (CCK) Stake by $1.25 Million

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 20,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 69,908 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27 million, down from 90,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $65.39. About 258,646 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Oceanfirst Financial Corp (OCFC) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 111,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The institutional investor held 688,829 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.12M, up from 577,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Oceanfirst Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.35. About 44,363 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice President and Director of Cash Management; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice Pres and Director of Cash Management; 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst; 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 32,430 shares to 7,514 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnb Finl Corp Pa (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 40,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,927 shares, and cut its stake in Cbtx Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.95, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold OCFC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 33.20 million shares or 0.10% more from 33.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clover Ltd Partnership stated it has 70,767 shares or 3.2% of all its holdings. Ameriprise invested 0.01% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Goldman Sachs Group reported 2.10 million shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 37,111 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brandywine Mgmt Lc has 0.03% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 159,836 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Principal Financial Gru holds 15,625 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na holds 8,829 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 13,805 shares. Hennessy Inc has 215,000 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0% or 30,091 shares. Bessemer invested in 0.01% or 119,400 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda owns 29,029 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 3,746 shares in its portfolio. 311,905 were reported by Driehaus Cap Mgmt Llc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold CCK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 124.08 million shares or 4.83% less from 130.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Inc owns 5,195 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Westpac Banking has 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 10,481 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 5,045 shares in its portfolio. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Lsv Asset Management owns 0.02% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 178,000 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Metropolitan Life Insur Company invested in 9,527 shares. Ajo LP holds 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) or 4,795 shares. Alps owns 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 7,005 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,876 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bridgewater Associates LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 6,364 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsrs Lc has 0.13% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 7,950 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc stated it has 734,494 shares.