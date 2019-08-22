Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Trimmed Nmi Holdings (NMIH) Stake by $7.84 Million; Shares Declined; Cvs Health Com (CVS) Shareholder Beese Fulmer Investment Management Upped Position

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc (NMIH) by 85.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 313,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% . The institutional investor held 51,270 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 364,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Nmi Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.45. About 249,545 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150 Million Term Loan and Enters Into $85 Million Revolving Credit Facility; 09/04/2018 – National Ml to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades National Mortgage Insurance Corporation to Baa3; outlook stable; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 21/05/2018 – National MI Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing; 03/04/2018 – National MI Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 31C; 30/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS, PROMOTES COO CLAUDIA MERKLE TO PRESIDENT

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 954.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 76,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 84,253 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 7,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 9.35M shares traded or 9.62% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market News: Gold Soars Above $1,500; CVS Looks Healthy – Motley Fool” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS Health Corp.: How Unfair – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CVS Health’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Pricing of Maximum Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things You Can Expect With CVS Health’s Q2 Earnings Update – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 3,410 shares valued at $198,769 was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montecito National Bank & Tru accumulated 0.22% or 13,177 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 1.47 million shares. Sandy Spring National Bank holds 106,746 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Altavista Wealth Mngmt accumulated 26,750 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Guardian Lp has 10,568 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. King Luther Corp stated it has 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Stoneridge Investment Prns Llc accumulated 133,590 shares or 2.12% of the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 0.43% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Corp Il owns 4,100 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough And Co holds 56,699 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Rench Wealth Mgmt invested in 33,936 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Coastline Tru owns 31,019 shares. Sei Investments reported 850,377 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 1.66 million shares.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28 million and $506.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal Com (NYSE:FRC) by 8,932 shares to 56,806 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold NMIH shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.08 million shares or 0.18% more from 58.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Company Mn stated it has 150,123 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Business Fincl invested in 0.05% or 11,604 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Moreover, Stifel Fin Corporation has 0.05% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 34,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Boston Ptnrs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 813,142 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon reported 813,008 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc has invested 0.01% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Piedmont Inv Advisors holds 0.02% or 16,547 shares. 90,095 are held by Millennium Management Ltd Liability. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 2,009 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Inc stated it has 568,128 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 63,166 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Ubs Asset Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 37,986 shares.