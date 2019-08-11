Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Trimmed Its Urban Outfitters (URBN) Holding as Stock Declined; As Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Share Price Rose, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Trimmed by $300,960 Its Holding

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 41.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 119,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The institutional investor held 171,012 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07 million, down from 290,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $21.09. About 1.32 million shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 03/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: More Upbeat Signs Emerge — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 Nordstrom And Anthropologie Announce Partnership; 14/05/2018 – AFTERPAY TOUCH GROUP LTD APT.AX – U.S. MARKET LAUNCH COMMENCES; U.S. LAUNCH PARTNERS INCLUDE URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters first-quarter sales beat estimates; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q EPS 1c; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 19/04/2018 – DJ Urban Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URBN); 05/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS SAYS MCCREIGHT CEO ANTHROPOLOGIE TO LEAVE CO; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC – COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT INVENTORY AT QTR-END INCREASED 8 PCT AT COST; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 12.4 PCT TO $856 MLN

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold 1,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 39,900 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36 million, down from 41,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $205.61. About 301,889 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500.

Analysts await Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to report earnings on August, 20 after the close. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 29.76% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.84 per share. URBN’s profit will be $57.80M for 8.94 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Urban Outfitters, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold URBN shares while 71 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 73.29 million shares or 7.82% less from 79.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sib Ltd invested in 5.77% or 263,038 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0.01% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Company holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 245,463 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag accumulated 2.84 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 80,484 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 120,871 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Street invested in 2.34 million shares. Huntington Retail Bank has invested 0% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 51,161 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Snow Cap LP accumulated 31,400 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.01% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) or 20,290 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Commonwealth Bankshares Of holds 0% or 8,500 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Technologies LP holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 58,453 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Business Bk La Cali (AMBZ) by 10,000 shares to 69,178 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Svmk Inc by 448,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 579,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Management stated it has 1,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.05% or 117,508 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Bank & Trust & Trust owns 143 shares. Research Glob Investors holds 336,549 shares. Greatmark Partners Inc holds 1.6% or 24,240 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has 2.52% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 13,942 shares. D E Shaw & stated it has 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). New South Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 6.58% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Etrade Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Franklin Resources Inc accumulated 2,700 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Group Inc stated it has 1,705 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Hartford Fincl Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 280 shares. First Republic Invest reported 96,276 shares stake.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc, which manages about $517.77M and $331.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,650 shares to 68,608 shares, valued at $13.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.