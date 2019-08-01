Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Stake in Mercury Systems (MRCY) Has Boosted by $9.31 Million as Share Value Rose; As Hca Healthcare Com (HCA) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Redmond Asset Management Lowered by $763,620 Its Holding

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) by 42.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 145,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The institutional investor held 484,376 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.04M, up from 338,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Mercury Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $81.46. About 136,544 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 06/03/2018 Mercury Systems Selected as RF Microelectronics Supplier for Advanced Airborne Radar Application; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.39, REV VIEW $484.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Awarded AS9100D Certification at Multiple Sites; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS 3Q ADJ EPS 30C; 18/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 24/04/2018 – When a prime contractor like Lockheed Martin $LMT has problems with boosting cash flow, that can only mean bad things for its subcontractors down the supply chain like $MRCY; 24/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Unveils Defense lndustry’s First Digital Transceiver Optimized for System Security Engineering using BuiltSECURE Technology; 27/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $1.35 TO $1.38 INCLUDING ITEMS; 03/04/2018 – Mercury Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc Com (HCA) by 33.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 5,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 11,645 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, down from 17,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $130.13. About 405,339 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 376,870 shares to 323,680 shares, valued at $9.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meritage Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 140,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 294,548 shares, and cut its stake in Tristate Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold MRCY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 44.99 million shares or 5.28% less from 47.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axiom International Investors Limited Liability Company De accumulated 102,720 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Prudential Inc holds 0.01% or 78,423 shares. Proshare Ltd Llc accumulated 6,506 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,410 shares. The California-based Granite Partners Ltd Liability has invested 0.86% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). The Illinois-based Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Putnam Ltd has 199,961 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owns 1.24% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 484,376 shares. Colony Grp Incorporated Ltd Co reported 8,609 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The New York-based M&T Bank & Trust Corporation has invested 0% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Conestoga Cap Advsr Lc stated it has 1.41 million shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 3,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Comml Bank De accumulated 22,758 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 44,451 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 32,903 shares in its portfolio.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $229.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10,798 shares to 40,660 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 24,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Knight Transportation Inc.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $27.56 million activity. 32,944 shares valued at $4.63M were sold by Foster Jon M on Monday, February 11. $3.90M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by CAMPBELL VICTOR L. Reiner Deborah M sold $64,807 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Friday, February 1. 37,500 shares were sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B, worth $5.24 million on Tuesday, February 12. STEELE JOHN M sold $4.72 million worth of stock. Shares for $27,896 were sold by Whalen Kathleen M on Wednesday, February 6.