Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Stake in Kingstone (KINS) Has Lowered as Market Valuation Declined; S Muoio & Company Has Lifted Its Centurylink (CTL) Holding by $6.14 Million as Stock Price Rose

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Kingstone Inc (KINS) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 30,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The institutional investor held 154,902 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, down from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Kingstone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.49M market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.23. About 18,171 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Dale Thatcher Elected as Oper Chief; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Operating Loss 22c/Sh; 20/03/2018 – CHINA KINGSTONE MINING HOLDINGS LTD 1380.HK – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 7.797 MLN VS LOSS OF RMB 124.548 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Net $1.93M; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q EPS 18c; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Rev $25.8M; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kingstone Insurance Company and Kingstone Companies, Inc; 16/04/2018 – SHANGHAI WANYE ENTERPRISES 600641.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY SEMICONDUCTOR ASSETS FROM KINGSTONE TECHNOLOGY HONGKONG, SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM APRIL 17

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 887.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 558,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 620,850 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44M, up from 62,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 7.12 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw

Analysts await Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. KINS’s profit will be $3.40 million for 6.43 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Kingstone Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 220.00% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $109,462 activity. Tupper Floyd R bought $16,350 worth of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) on Friday, June 7. GOLDSTEIN BARRY bought $48,532 worth of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) on Thursday, August 22. Shares for $17,000 were bought by HAFT JAY M on Tuesday, June 25.

