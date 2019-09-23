Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raised Moelis & Co (MC) Holding by $357,612 as Share Price Declined; As Fastenal Co (FAST) Stock Declined, Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Lifted Its Stake by $2.94 Million

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 91,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 183,898 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.99 million, up from 92,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $32.35. About 2.23M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Moelis & Co (MC) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 10,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 514,561 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.98 million, up from 504,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Moelis & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $33.29. About 503,240 shares traded or 9.40% up from the average. Mclis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 37.83% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Rev $219.4M; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SAYS SALE LESS THAN 8% OF OVERALL EXEC HOLDING; 10/05/2018 – ANUJ MATHUR JOINS MOELIS & CO. AS A MANAGING DIRECTOR; 19/03/2018 – MEDIWOUND LTD – BOARD HAS RETAINED MOELIS & COMPANY LLC TO ASSIST US IN EVALUATION OF POTENTIAL OPPORTUNITY; 13/05/2018 – Adnoc Drilling Said to Hold Talks About Baker Hughes Partnership; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q EPS 75c; 03/04/2018 – LA COLOMBE SAID TO HIRE MOELIS TO EXPLORE FUNDRAISING OPTIONS; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Moelis appoints Robert Glauerdt as a managing director; 22/03/2018 – MOELIS HIRES MORGAN STANLEY’S THOMPSON FOR HEALTH-CARE DEALS; 12/03/2018 – Moelis & Co Commences Public Offering of Class a Common Stk

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holdings by 191,679 shares to 306,042 shares, valued at $13.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 68,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 612,722 shares, and cut its stake in Amalgamated Bank.

