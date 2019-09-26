Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raised Holding in Oceanfirst Financial (OCFC) by $2.67 Million; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Shufro Rose & Co Raised Stake

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 7,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 231,298 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.72M, up from 223,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $71.08. About 3.33 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prospects May Reach 700K BPD by 2027 — CERAWeek Market Talk; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 26/04/2018 – Shell writes off Groningen gas field on Dutch phase-out; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining; 17/04/2018 – Colorado Exxon Suit Shows Climate Concerns Not Unique to Coasts; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 29/03/2018 – Caproni dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning Exxon cannot bring it again

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Oceanfirst Financial Corp (OCFC) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 111,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The institutional investor held 688,829 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.12M, up from 577,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Oceanfirst Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23.35. About 37,453 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q EPS 12c; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call; 08/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice Pres and Director of Cash Management

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 15,236 shares to 317,661 shares, valued at $15.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,821 shares, and cut its stake in Tejon Ranch Co (NYSE:TRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.95, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold OCFC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 33.20 million shares or 0.10% more from 33.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 25,320 shares to 346,905 shares, valued at $41.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holdings by 191,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,042 shares, and cut its stake in New Relic Inc.