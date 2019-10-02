Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raised By $9.99 Million Its Centerstate Banks (CSFL) Holding; Shorts at ANVIA HLDGS (ANVV) Raised By 50.36%

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased Centerstate Banks Corp (CSFL) stake by 103.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired 434,527 shares as Centerstate Banks Corp (CSFL)’s stock rose 1.04%. The Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 856,115 shares with $19.72M value, up from 421,588 last quarter. Centerstate Banks Corp now has $3.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.45. About 141,708 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – IMMEDIATELY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, CHARTERBANK WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO CENTERSTATE BANK, N.A; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – ON APRIL 2, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT AND LOAN DOCUMENTS WITH NEXBANK SSB – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – WEISSLAW LLP Investigates Charter Financial Corp. Acquisition; 25/04/2018 – KBRA Comments on CenterState Bank Corporation’s Acquisition of Charter Financial Corporation; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY EACH OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CHARTER AND CENTERSTATE; 15/03/2018 CenterState Bank Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 22-23; 22/03/2018 – CenterState Bank at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into CenterState Bank; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Charter Will Merge With and Into CenterState; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK TO BUY CHARTERBANK

ANVIA HLDGS CORP (OTCMKTS:ANVV) had an increase of 50.36% in short interest. ANVV’s SI was 41,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 50.36% from 27,400 shares previously. With 59,900 avg volume, 1 days are for ANVIA HLDGS CORP (OTCMKTS:ANVV)’s short sellers to cover ANVV’s short positions. It closed at $0.29 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.55, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold CSFL shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 90.98 million shares or 19.35% more from 76.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Rmb Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 292,609 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Provise Mgmt Limited Liability holds 24,204 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Alliancebernstein LP has 184,842 shares. 17,335 were reported by Affinity Inv Ltd Liability Company. Congress Asset Co Ma reported 163,228 shares stake. Jacobs Asset Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 918,820 shares or 3.92% of the stock. Hillcrest Asset Ltd Llc, Texas-based fund reported 395,002 shares. Loomis Sayles Communication Limited Partnership has 486,149 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Catalyst Cap Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.02% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) or 6.59 million shares. 66,646 are owned by Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability. Moreover, Cutler Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.1% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL).

More notable recent CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenterState Banks goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What CenterState Bank Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CSFL) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Announcing: CenterState Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Stock Increased An Energizing 129% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is CenterState Bank Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CSFL) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased Tristate Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSC) stake by 25,790 shares to 114,145 valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holdings stake by 191,679 shares and now owns 306,042 shares. Cbtx Inc was reduced too.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $82,327 activity. Shares for $82,327 were bought by OAKLEY THOMAS E.