Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Position in Varonis Systems (VRNS) Has Decreased by $1.84 Million as Share Value Rose; Eidelman Virant Capital Lowered Bancorp Del (TBBK) Position as Stock Price Declined

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 1.73% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500. Some Historical TBBK News: 03/05/2018 – The Bancorp Names Jennifer Terry Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 The Bancorp 1Q EPS 25c; 16/05/2018 – BANCORP INC – CO REPORTS TERMINATION OF PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED SALE OF A $36.9 MILLION NON-PERFORMING LOAN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 21% TO $30.1 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – U.S. says Centra Tech co-founders indicted for cryptocurrency fraud; 08/05/2018 – The Bancorp Bank Provides SBA Financing for Tallahassee Assisted-Living Community

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Varonis Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNS); 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Rev $53.5M; 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c; 16/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Varonis Systems at Company Marketing Hosted by Stephens Inc; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Rev $264M-$268.5M; 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17

Analysts await Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.62 EPS, down 148.00% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.79 actual EPS reported by Varonis Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold VRNS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corporation holds 0% or 3,370 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 16,300 shares. Schmidt P J holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 5,400 shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited owns 13,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 5,100 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 18,471 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank owns 0.01% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 4,297 shares. Renaissance Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 49,380 shares. Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 4,530 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Massmutual Company Fsb Adv holds 50 shares.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madden Steven Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 256,358 shares to 769,074 shares, valued at $26.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zscaler Inc by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Analysts await The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 17.39% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.23 per share. TBBK’s profit will be $15.33M for 8.45 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.