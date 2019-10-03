Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Position In Knoll (KNL) Was Raised; Sempra Energy (SRE) Position Has Raised by Pnc Financial Services Group Inc

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Knoll Inc (KNL) by 15.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 25,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% . The institutional investor held 190,337 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.37 million, up from 164,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Knoll Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $24.18. About 185,437 shares traded. Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) has risen 14.55% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KNL News: 22/03/2018 – KNOLL: CHAIRMAN BURTON B. STANIAR WILL RETIRE MAY 8; 04/04/2018 – Knoll Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Knoll Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KNL); 22/03/2018 – KNOLL, REPORTS SUCCESSION PLAN FOR CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 25/04/2018 – KNOLL INC – QTRLY DILUTED SHR NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY LOSS ON EXTINGUISHMENT OF DEBT, ACQUISITION EXPENSES, RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – KNOLL 1Q EPS 31C, EST. 33C; 25/05/2018 – SHELL SHUTTING PRODUCTION IN RAM POWELL HUB IN VIOSCA KNOLL AREA OF GULF OF MEXICO; 04/05/2018 – Andrew Cogan, Knoll CEO, May 4 Interview with Bloomberg Daybreak: Americas; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL INC – COGAN WILL SUCCEED BURTON B. STANIAR ON MAY 8, 2018

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 1284.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 374,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 403,943 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.52M, up from 29,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $143.73. About 1.54 million shares traded or 8.56% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Says Oncor Will Remain Headquartered in Dallas; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A PRIME-2 SHORT-TERM RATING TO ONCOR’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 9, BOARD APPOINTED TREVOR MIHALIK AS CFO SUCCEEDING JEFFERY MARTIN – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ONCOR’S SENIOR SECURED RATING TO A2 FROM A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra Energy’s Majority Ownership Of Oncor; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Bef; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable E; 17/05/2018 – SoCalGas Introduces Innovative New Solar Hydrogen Generation System at California Air Resources Board Symposium; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes San Diego Gas & Electric’s Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable; 12/03/2018 – Fir Tree Partner to Lead Ultra, Sempra CEO Retiring: Energy Wrap

More notable recent Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Here’s why CEO of furniture giant Knoll may get bumped off board of a major U.S. flooring maker – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Charles W. Rayfield Named Knoll, Inc. Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2017. More interesting news about Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Say Partners With Knoll, Inc (NYSE:KNL) to Drive Deeper Engagement for All Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We’re Wary Of Buying Alexander’s, Inc.’s (NYSE:ALX) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tristate Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSC) by 25,790 shares to 114,145 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) by 183,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 304,535 shares, and cut its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold KNL shares while 45 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 42.48 million shares or 0.18% more from 42.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Ltd reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Ameriprise holds 0% or 456,277 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,681 shares. Invesco Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Company has 31,697 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Skyline Asset Limited Partnership reported 2.16% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Raymond James Assocs owns 99,537 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Zebra Capital Limited Liability Com reported 34,499 shares. James stated it has 0.02% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Ltd reported 142,666 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 9,262 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) for 30,828 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold SRE shares while 178 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 240.84 million shares or 0.40% less from 241.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Michigan-based Csat Inv Advisory LP has invested 0.15% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Natl Pension Service accumulated 290,084 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd reported 6,688 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation holds 1,600 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 528,755 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 5.20 million shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 5,683 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank owns 0.06% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 53,923 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 21,600 shares. Parkside Finance Bancorp owns 226 shares. Sfe Inv Counsel has invested 0.13% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Hutchinson Management Ca owns 4,902 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Reaves W H & stated it has 1.13M shares or 4.97% of all its holdings. Miller Howard Investments New York stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Engy Income Ptnrs Limited Company has 0.52% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).