Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Maintains Position in Neogenomics (NEO); Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Stake Has Increased by Biglari Capital Corp

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $795.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $32.61. About 22,730 shares traded. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 11.21% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 07/05/2018 – DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP DKL.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.59; 31/05/2018 – DELEK GROUP LTD – LEVIATHAN PROJECT IS ON TRACK FOR PRODUCTION OF FIRST GAS DURING 2019; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING COMMENTS ON REGIONAL EXPORT PLANS; 21/03/2018 – Aphrodite Partners in Talks to Sell 6 Bcm/Yr to Shell: Delek; 04/04/2018 – Israel’s Delek Group sells Faroe stake for 70 mln pounds; 04/04/2018 – DNO ASA DNO.OL – DNO ASA, NORWEGIAN OIL AND GAS OPERATOR, TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 15.37 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FROM DELEK GROUP LTD; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING 4Q REVENUE $100.7M; 07/03/2018 – Noble, Delek seek rights to EMG pipeline for Egypt natgas supply; 21/05/2018 – ISRAEL ORDERS PAZ REFINERY, DELEK ASHDOD TO CUT AIR POLLUTION; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING 4Q PROFIT $62.7M

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 20.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 319,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.88 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.38 million, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $22.6. About 290,699 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 109.52% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DKL shares while 6 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings.