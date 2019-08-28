Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Lowered Its Holding in Chegg (CHGG) by $17.52 Million; Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Raised Stake in La Z Boy (LZB) as Stock Value Declined

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in La Z Boy Inc (LZB) by 143.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 7,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.51% . The institutional investor held 12,848 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $423.86M, up from 5,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in La Z Boy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $31.16. About 244,132 shares traded. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has risen 8.34% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.34% the S&P500.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 21.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 461,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 1.70M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.97 million, down from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $40.17. About 1.09 million shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc (Call) by 1,423 shares to 1,457 shares, valued at $2.83B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (Call) (NYSE:ECL) by 100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Junior Gold Miners Etf (Put).

