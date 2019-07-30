Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Lifted Its Stake in Trinet Group In (TNET) as Shares Rose; As Tri Continental (TY) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Decreased by $484,328 Its Stake

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.62. About 27,752 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has risen 1.53% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Trinet Group In (TNET) by 65.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 212,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 534,624 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.94M, up from 322,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Trinet Group In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $72.92. About 549,333 shares traded or 79.09% up from the average. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 16.64% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Ratings On TriNet Group Inc; Outlook Positive; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q EPS 75c; 04/04/2018 – TRINET GROUP INC TNET.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 23/04/2018 – TOTAL ACCESS: DTAC TRINET TO ENTER DOMESTIC ROAMING PACT W/TOT; 29/03/2018 TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 29/03/2018 – TRINET NAMES MENDENHALL CHIEF MKTG OFFICER/CHIEF COMMUN OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Rev $861M; 07/05/2018 – TriNet Names Olivier Kohler Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Net $54M; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET HR CORP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45 million and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,177 shares to 152,289 shares, valued at $43.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Dubuque National Bank And Tru Communications stated it has 1.22% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Advisory Serv Ltd Llc owns 328 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tru Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A invested 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Pnc Fin Svcs Gp reported 10,919 shares. Asset Mngmt invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il holds 0.01% or 8,662 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 183,685 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bulldog Investors Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 69,686 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 77,513 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Cornerstone Advisors invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Creative Planning holds 0% or 37,322 shares. 79,652 are held by Stifel Finance Corp. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp reported 1 shares.

