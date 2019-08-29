Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Lifted Its Moelis & Co (MC) Holding; Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Sentiment Is 1.19

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased Moelis & Co (MC) stake by 26.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired 105,948 shares as Moelis & Co (MC)’s stock declined 4.83%. The Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 504,043 shares with $20.97M value, up from 398,095 last quarter. Moelis & Co now has $1.63B valuation. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $33.16. About 339,434 shares traded. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 37.83% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SAYS SALE LESS THAN 8% OF OVERALL EXEC HOLDING; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA LTD MOE.AX – CONFIRMS AUSTRALIAN CREDIT LICENCE WAS FORMALLY ISSUED ON MAY 30; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-La Colombe said to hire Moelis in bid for $1 bln valuation- Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Moelis appoints Robert Glauerdt as a managing director; 11/05/2018 – MOVES-Moelis appoints Anuj Mathur as a managing director; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 05/03/2018 – MOELIS & CO. NAMES CHRIS ROBERTS AS A MANAGING DIRECTOR; 03/04/2018 – La Colombe Said to Hire Moelis in Bid for $1 Billion Valuation; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Net $33.3M; 10/05/2018 – ANUJ MATHUR JOINS MOELIS & CO. AS A MANAGING DIRECTOR

Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 101 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 85 reduced and sold their stock positions in Insight Enterprises Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 33.65 million shares, down from 34.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Insight Enterprises Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 71 Increased: 69 New Position: 32.

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 3.14% of its portfolio in Insight Enterprises, Inc. for 64,175 shares. Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny owns 531,200 shares or 2.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Euclidean Technologies Management Llc has 1.99% invested in the company for 38,933 shares. The New York-based New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny has invested 1.21% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 286,743 shares.

The stock increased 1.35% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $47.29. About 334,749 shares traded or 46.71% up from the average. Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) has risen 10.93% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NSIT News: 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.35 TO $4.45, EST. $3.96; 23/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.35-Adj EPS $4.45; 14/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises 1Q Net $32.7M; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES BOOSTS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – INSIGHT PUBLIC SECTOR WINS $653 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 15/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Presenting at Conference May 24; 20/04/2018 – DJ Insight Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc. provides information technology hardware, software, cloud, and service solutions for business, government, healthcare, and educational clients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.69 billion. The Company’s customer engagement solutions include digital signage, kiosk, tablet, and smartphone endpoints integrated with off-the-shelf software applications; and cloud and mobile-centric custom-developed applications. It has a 10.1 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s workforce enablement solutions include desktop, notebook, tablet, and smartphone devices coupled with calendar, email, messaging, and collaboration software; and mobile, cloud, and Internet-of-things applications for healthcare, financial services, and retail markets.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) stake by 175,052 shares to 40,842 valued at $4.87M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY) stake by 39,483 shares and now owns 178,122 shares. James River Group Holdings (NASDAQ:JRVR) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Moelis & Co has $50 highest and $3900 lowest target. $43.50’s average target is 31.18% above currents $33.16 stock price. Moelis & Co had 9 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wood given on Wednesday, July 31. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4400 target in Thursday, July 11 report. As per Monday, July 8, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.