Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Increases Stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA); Grisanti Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Cigna (CI) by $4.29 Million

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cigna Corporation (CI) by 92.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 27,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.89% . The hedge fund held 2,288 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $360,000, down from 29,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cigna Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $149.48. About 2.46M shares traded or 17.88% up from the average. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has declined 3.89% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 06/03/2018 – Sarah Townsend: Exclusive: Cigna projects 30% annual growth in Middle East after Zurich takeover; 03/05/2018 – Cigna 1Q Rev $11.38B; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms CareCentrix’s B1 CFR, assigns B1 to the proposed credit facility and changes the outlook to negative; 08/03/2018 – Cigna to Assume About $15B in Express Scripts Debt; 03/05/2018 – Cigna 1Q Adj EPS $4.11; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna is close to buying Express Scripts: Report; 08/05/2018 – Cigna Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 08/03/2018 – St. Louis Business: BREAKING: Cigna buying St. Louis County-based Express Scripts for $67 billion; 08/03/2018 – The $54 billion Cigna-Express Scripts deal is the latest move in an industry aiming to tackle soaring healthcare costs; 23/04/2018 – CIGNA-ON APRIL 23, CO, EXPRESS SCRIPTS EACH RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFO, DOCUMENTARY MATERIAL FROM DOJ IN CONNECTION WITH DOJ’S REVIEW OF DEAL

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 27.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 102,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The institutional investor held 475,934 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.91M, up from 373,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $26.81. About 850,139 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS AGAINST APPROVAL OF PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ PTLA.O DRUG FOR PREVENTING BLOOD CLOTS BETRIXIBAN; 23/03/2018 – EMA panel recommends against Portola’s clot prevention drug; 23/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives and Plans to Appeal Negative CHMP Opinion Regarding Marketing Authorization for Betrixaban in the European Union; 09/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $84.2M; 16/03/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Silverleaf Charms Buyers With Detached Courtyard Designs in Portola Springs®; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CO INTENDS TO APPEAL OPINION AND SEEK A RE-EXAMINATION BY CHMP; 25/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals to Present New Interim Phase 2 Data for Cerdulatinib at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.3 – 4km SSE of Portola Valley, CA; 12/03/2018 – $PTLA ANNEXA-4 interim data out #ACC18; 22/04/2018 – DJ Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTLA)

Analysts await Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $4.35 EPS, up 13.28% or $0.51 from last year’s $3.84 per share. CI’s profit will be $1.64B for 8.59 P/E if the $4.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.30 actual EPS reported by Cigna Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Ally, Anthem, Caterpillar, CVS, Deere, Oracle, PayPal, Rite Aid, Square, Uber, UnitedHealth and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Stephens Says CIGNA (CI) CEO Stock Purchase is Vote of Confidence – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Healthcare Stocks to Buy Despite the Headlines – Investorplace.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 11 investors sold CI shares while 11 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 366,756 shares or 48.87% less from 717,325 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf Intl Bankshares (Uk) Ltd owns 88,030 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Baldwin Investment Management Ltd Llc holds 1,400 shares. Riverpark Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Fincl Svcs owns 73 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc owns 114 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Old Dominion reported 0.81% stake. West Oak Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 404 shares. Essex Financial Services reported 0.22% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). 72,170 are owned by Arizona State Retirement. Founders Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 1,870 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 202 shares. 1,400 were accumulated by Cullinan Associate. 26,316 are held by Hikari Pwr Ltd. Yhb Inv Advisors stated it has 0.05% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Llc reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI).

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $183.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 11,715 shares to 68,975 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roku Inc by 10,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,216 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnb Finl Corp Pa (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 40,487 shares to 166,927 shares, valued at $4.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vonage Holdings Corp (NYSE:VG) by 571,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Amalgamated Bank.

More notable recent Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Portola Pharmaceuticals Appoints Sheldon Koenig as Chief Commercial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on January 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on February 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Portola Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Portola Pharmaceuticals to Webcast Corporate Update on January 8, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.69, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 62.39 million shares or 0.81% more from 61.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Company Mn has 229,030 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sector Gamma As reported 203,925 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). 5,500 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Sectoral Asset Management Inc reported 2.34% stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). First Personal Finance owns 200 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc owns 18,556 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fosun Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 74,800 shares. Victory Capital Management reported 1,539 shares. Cornerstone invested in 0% or 1,338 shares. 135,000 are held by Gam Ag.