Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Increases Stake in Bryn Mawr Bk (BMTC); Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shareholder Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Cut Stake by $165.96 Million as Shares Rose

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bk Corp (BMTC) by 94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 47,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 98,484 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 50,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Bryn Mawr Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $750.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.27. About 10,061 shares traded. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) has declined 18.77% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical BMTC News: 09/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Grows Its BMT Insurance Advisors Announcing The Acquisition Of Domenick & Associates; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q Net $15.3M; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q Net Interest Income $37.4 Million; 02/04/2018 – Local Blogger, Bryn Nowell, Three Time Finalist for International Pet Industry Award; 02/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Rebrands Powers Craft Insurance Division as BMT Insurance Advisors; 05/03/2018 Bryn Mawr Bank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 20/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP BMTC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 01/05/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Acquires Domenick & Associates

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 32.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 892,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.82 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339.42 million, down from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $204.42. About 228,867 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $5.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 681,097 shares to 6.00 million shares, valued at $530.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qorvo Inc by 147,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.95M shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $760.67 million for 17.87 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 8,799 shares to 95,099 shares, valued at $33.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbtx Inc by 48,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,209 shares, and cut its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

