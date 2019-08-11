Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Increases Holding in First Mid Illinois Bncshs (FMBH); Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose While Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Has Lifted by $500,850 Its Stake

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 68,608 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.03M, up from 65,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Revenue of Taiwan’s Major Apple Suppliers +11.5% Y/y in April; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple developing tech that lets iPhone users perform tasks by moving fingers close screen without tapping it; 23/05/2018 – Apple offers $50 credit for 2017 battery replacements; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES NEW DRAWING TOOLS FOR IPAD PRODUCTIVITY APPS; 24/04/2018 – US investigates telecom carriers, industry organization over alleged eSIM collusion after Apple’s complaint, sources say; 29/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Visual Photonics VCSEL epi wafer pending Apple validation; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 09/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to starting letting users buy subscriptions to some 3rd-party video services in its TV app,; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: HP Had 20.8% Market Share in 1Q, Followed by Lenovo at 20%, Then Dell, Apple, Asus and Acer; 13/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple announces that its Worldwide Developer Conference will take place on June 4 in San Jose, Calif

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in First Mid Illinois Bncshs (FMBH) by 25.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 27,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The institutional investor held 134,051 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, up from 106,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in First Mid Illinois Bncshs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.89M market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $32.04. About 17,644 shares traded. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) has declined 15.52% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.52% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBH News: 02/05/2018 – News On First BancTrust Corp. (FIRT) Now Under FMBH; 15/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.37M were reported by Harding Loevner L P. First Commonwealth Financial Pa accumulated 24,092 shares or 2.86% of the stock. Veritas Invest Management (Uk) Ltd invested in 1,421 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Qci Asset Management New York invested in 3.42% or 183,264 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 0.35% or 292,410 shares in its portfolio. North Carolina-based Cardinal has invested 1.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Orrstown Financial has 2.16% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Btc Capital has 2.28% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Knott David M holds 25,050 shares. Moreover, Boston Prtnrs has 0.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sigma Invest Counselors Incorporated accumulated 42,456 shares. Moreover, Cap Fund Sa has 0.35% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cornerstone Cap stated it has 0.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 246,219 are owned by Golub Group Ltd Llc. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc holds 3.05% or 292,300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold FMBH shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 4.59 million shares or 2.92% more from 4.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Martingale Asset LP has 0.01% invested in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) for 34,803 shares. Legal General Public Limited Company has invested 0% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 24,012 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Moreover, Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0% invested in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) for 7,397 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 40,650 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) for 19,491 shares. Blackrock reported 0% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 33,370 shares. Swiss Bancorp has 20,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Geode Capital Lc holds 133,156 shares. Sei Investments Co has invested 0% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Jacobs Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.56% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). State Street Corp has 241,821 shares.