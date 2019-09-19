Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Increased Stake in Glu Mobile (GLUU) as Stock Value Declined; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Price Declined, Cypress Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $4.32 Million

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 154,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 230,075 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.60M, down from 384,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 13.94M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU) by 16.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 353,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.86% . The institutional investor held 2.49 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.90 million, up from 2.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $761.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.22. About 1.60 million shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 43.46% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 17/04/2018 – Glu Mobile Rises for 7 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE SEES 2Q BOOKINGS $90M TO $92M; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 2C; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Loss/Shr 5c

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.62 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $297.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 53,280 shares to 69,375 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 229,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas-based United Services Automobile Association has invested 0.93% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 96,650 were accumulated by Spectrum Grp Inc. Nordea Inv Mgmt has 17.69 million shares for 2.16% of their portfolio. Evermay Wealth Management Llc accumulated 22,167 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Cannell Peter B And owns 249,310 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) owns 18,632 shares. Psagot House owns 488,853 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 0.77% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Northeast Investment Management holds 53,470 shares. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.95% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Comgest Global Investors Sas invested 0.48% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stifel Fincl Corporation has 6.97 million shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Schnieders Management Limited Liability stated it has 33,568 shares. Barometer Cap Mgmt invested in 1% or 140,742 shares.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 35,200 shares to 152,050 shares, valued at $18.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings by 58,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,589 shares, and cut its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $56.26 million activity.