Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Increased Neogenomics (NEO) Position By $6.38 Million; Corecommodity Management Lifted Pentair Plc (PNR) Stake By $422,136

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased Neogenomics Inc (NEO) stake by 20.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired 319,014 shares as Neogenomics Inc (NEO)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 1.88M shares with $38.38 million value, up from 1.56M last quarter. Neogenomics Inc now has $2.43B valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $25.42. About 1.38 million shares traded or 42.34% up from the average. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO)

Corecommodity Management Llc increased Pentair Plc (PNR) stake by 23.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corecommodity Management Llc acquired 9,594 shares as Pentair Plc (PNR)’s stock declined 0.08%. The Corecommodity Management Llc holds 51,079 shares with $2.27M value, up from 41,485 last quarter. Pentair Plc now has $6.26B valuation. The stock decreased 3.67% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $37.25. About 1.78M shares traded or 15.57% up from the average. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $2.96 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2Q Adjusted EPS 41c-44c; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT ELECTRIC PLC, ELECTRICAL BUSINESS THAT IS EXPECTED TO BE SPUN OFF ON APRIL 30, 2018, PROVIDED 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT EXPECTS THAT NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE NO BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AT TIME OF SEPARATION; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT PROVIDES 2018 GAAP EPS GUIDANCE AT A RANGE OF $1.38 TO $1.48 AND, ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS, AT A RANGE OF $1.70 TO $1.80; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR – NVENT FINANCE ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR A FIVE-YEAR $200.0 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY AND A FIVE-YEAR $600.0 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 09/03/2018 Pentair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees FY Sales $2.96B

Among 3 analysts covering Pentair (NYSE:PNR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Pentair had 6 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) rating on Wednesday, July 10. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $4000 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Tuesday, March 26. BMO Capital Markets maintained Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Market Perform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Grp invested 0.04% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Winslow Evans And Crocker invested 0% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 78 shares. Comerica Bankshares owns 57,130 shares. 631 were reported by Cornerstone. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 30,671 shares. Deprince Race Zollo reported 402,734 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated stated it has 1,487 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brandywine Global Invest Management Limited Liability reported 164,714 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Company has 7,100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain reported 82 shares. 74,090 were reported by Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated. 922,541 were accumulated by Bancshares Of America De. D E Shaw And Inc invested in 0.06% or 1.00 million shares.

More notable recent Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Pentair plc’s (NYSE:PNR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With 46% Earnings Growth, Did Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Pentair – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pentair plc 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pentair, Inc. (PNR) CEO John Stauch on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century invested in 638,646 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 13.83 million shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 72,712 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 32,456 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt stated it has 48,000 shares. Alphaone Invest Serv Ltd owns 79,816 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Voloridge Management Lc has 74,169 shares. Vanguard Group has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Charles Schwab Inv accumulated 0.01% or 514,160 shares. Summit Creek Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.27% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Fulton Retail Bank Na invested 0.03% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). King Luther Capital Management Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 143,450 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Swiss Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 163,500 shares. Zebra Cap Management reported 19,667 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.

Among 4 analysts covering NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NeoGenomics had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 31. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, February 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by First Analysis.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) stake by 20,000 shares to 137,987 valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Etsy Inc stake by 100,870 shares and now owns 260,953 shares. Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY) was reduced too.