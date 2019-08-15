Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Increased Its Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) by $2.48 Million; Loudon Investment Management Raised Kimberly Clark (KMB) Holding by $324,105; Share Value Rose

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 48.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 8,025 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $994,000, up from 5,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $139.27. About 1.13M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71; 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO’S IDRS AT ‘A’; 16/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Earnings Beat, As Company Offers Higher Sales Guidance — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Program Will Generate Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of $500M-$550M by End of 2021; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) by 16.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 45,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.15% . The institutional investor held 323,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.54M, up from 277,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Cogent Communications Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.55. About 189,871 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 21.29% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 03/05/2018 – COGENT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR, FROM 50C, EST. 52C; 30/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference May 14; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 29/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – CCOI: ISS RECOMMENDATION VS SAY-ON-PAY VOTE THIS YR UNWARRANTED; 19/03/2018 – COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO- COGENT JURONG ISLAND AWARDED TO SH DESIGN & BUILD PTE A CONTRACT FOR S$94.9 MLN TO DESIGN &ERECT FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – CCOI:ISS NOT RECOMMENDING CO.’S INDEPENDENT DIRS IS UNWARRANTED; 20/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 27; 09/03/2018 DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now F83.SG; 25/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 6

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold CCOI shares while 53 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 40.49 million shares or 0.91% less from 40.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has invested 0.7% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Royal National Bank Of Canada invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Brown Advisory Inc reported 0.04% stake. Northern Tru invested in 0.01% or 598,959 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings holds 0.52% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) or 1,670 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 2,728 shares or 0% of the stock. Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 5,755 shares or 0% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 0.04% or 15,600 shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 100 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 51,681 shares. Ipswich Inv Mngmt has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). First Mercantile Company has 0.16% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 12,531 shares. Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Rbf Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 20,000 shares. American Gp Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

More notable recent Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cogent Launches Notes Offering – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Cogent CEO, Turkish developer buy Tysons development sites – Washington – Washington Business Journal” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Guggenheim’s Takeaways From Meeting With Cogent Communications’ CEO – Benzinga” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 119,166 shares to 171,012 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc by 84,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,970 shares, and cut its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Akamai, Anaplan, Chipotle, Hasbro, Kimberly-Clark, Rio Tinto, Sherwin-Williams, Snap, Texas Instruments, United Air, UTC, Visa and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Kimberly-Clark and UNICEF partner to help 2 million babies and young children in Latin America and the Caribbean – PRNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Earnings: Positive Momentum Keeps Building – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Kimberly-Clark Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KMB) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corporation has 309,428 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited invested in 3,778 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 250,227 were reported by Dana Invest Advsrs. Putnam Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 9,539 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Company reported 295,356 shares. Insight 2811 holds 2,100 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Nomura Asset Limited invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Cutter Brokerage Inc reported 2,067 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Intrust National Bank Na has 0.14% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 4,314 shares. Cornerstone Capital has invested 3.7% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 43,486 were reported by Hgk Asset Mngmt. 256 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain. Buckingham Inc reported 0.33% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). S&T Fincl Bank Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,902 shares.