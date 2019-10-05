Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Increased Its Spirit Airls (SAVE) Stake by $6.67 Million; As Pg&E (PCG) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Silver Point Capital LP Cut Holding by $6.31 Million

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 58.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 141,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The institutional investor held 383,320 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.30M, up from 241,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $33.99. About 1.21 million shares traded or 3.60% up from the average. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Rev $704.1M; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues.…; 17/05/2018 – VIConsortium: Spirit Airlines’ Inaugural Flight To St. Croix Set For May 24; 12/04/2018 – More Caribbean, More Go! Spirit Airlines Celebrates New Service to Cap-H; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CURRENT FLEET ORDER “SUB-OPTIMAL” GIVEN REMAINING OPPORTUNITIES; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Spirit Air, Exits Praxair; 09/03/2018 – Spirit Airlines asks FAA for ground stop for all its flights; 22/03/2018 – Spirit Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines is joining the Wi-Fi club – expecting wireless internet be installed on its entire fleet by summer 2019

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 286,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.18M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $301.98M, down from 13.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 13.82% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.87. About 15.80 million shares traded or 80.38% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pacific Gas & Electric Pref Stock Rtg To ‘CCC+’; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 07:23 PM; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SEES MANY DIFFERENT CALIFORNIA FIRE BILLS EMERGING; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PG&E INTENDS TO APPEAL BUTTE FIRE LEGAL DECISION; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 26/05/2018 – California Faults PG&E Lines for Four Smaller October Fires; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 91C, EST. $1.04

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $211,885 activity. Christie Edward M III bought $99,584 worth of stock or 2,375 shares. $104,800 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) shares were bought by Gardner H. McIntyre.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 35,200 shares to 152,050 shares, valued at $18.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meta Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 54,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,147 shares, and cut its stake in Us Xpress Enterprises Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold SAVE shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 64.94 million shares or 3.09% less from 67.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv holds 0.73% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) or 177,174 shares. The New York-based Millennium Lc has invested 0.1% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). The Florida-based Raymond James Assocs has invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 520,503 shares. 419,394 are held by Voya Mgmt Ltd Co. Citadel Advsr Limited Company reported 0.01% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Hillsdale Inv Management has invested 0.05% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). 135 are held by Gradient Invests Ltd Com. New York-based D E Shaw Communication Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Moreover, Bancshares Of Ny Mellon has 0% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 299,642 shares. Arlington Value Limited Liability stated it has 1.58% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Meeder Asset Inc accumulated 209 shares. Staley Advisers Incorporated invested in 5,940 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Gp Incorporated holds 0% or 37,085 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Financial Bank And accumulated 171 shares. Tpg Gp (Sbs) Advsr Inc invested in 0.35% or 1.00M shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd holds 0% or 10 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc has 12.56 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 357,802 shares. New York-based Stonehill Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 28.11% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Hound Prtnrs Lc stated it has 6.81% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Destination Wealth reported 0% stake. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Co owns 19,633 shares. Next Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1,896 shares. Hbk Investments L P, Texas-based fund reported 2.01 million shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of invested in 47 shares. Motco invested in 0% or 137 shares. Redwood Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 20.88% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

