Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Increased Holding in Meritage (MTH) by $3.09 Million as Shares Rose; Dermira (DERM) Stake Has Increased by Fred Alger Management Inc

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 17.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 466,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The institutional investor held 3.14M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.05 million, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.78M market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 538,652 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA INC DERM.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.42; 10/04/2018 – Dermira at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Dermira; 22/03/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) label update marks major advance for women of childbearing age with chronic inflammatory disease; 07/05/2018 – Dermira at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – DATA ADDED INCLUDES PHARMACOKINETIC STUDIES DEMONSTRATING NEGLIGIBLE TO LOW TRANSFER OF CIMZIA THROUGH PLACENTA; 16/05/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) is the First Therapy to Demonstrate Positive Results in a 52-week, Placebo Controlled Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis Study; 20/04/2018 – First Manhattan Asset Mgmt Buys New 2.2% Position in Dermira; 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA SEES 2018 OTHER REV. ABOUT $39M; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management LP Exits Position in Dermira

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Meritage Corp (MTH) by 20.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 60,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The institutional investor held 355,142 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.23 million, up from 294,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Meritage Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $70.3. About 556,487 shares traded or 2.82% up from the average. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 25/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. 73C; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07; 16/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Announces Closing of Additional $200 Million of 6.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meritage Homes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTH); 28/05/2018 – Meritage Homes to Donate Brand New Mortgage-Free Home to Operation Homefront in 2018; 26/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL -BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIAL AND TAISHAN HAVE JOINTLY REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-; 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding

More notable recent Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/25/2019: AGN, GMDA, DERM, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Dermira Prices $130.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on March 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dermira readies $110M equity offering – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Dermira, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DERM) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dermira up 74% premarket on positive lebrikizumab data – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

More notable recent Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Richard Burke to Retire from Meritage Homes Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Meritage Homes Stock Popped 10% on Thursday – Motley Fool” published on January 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Must Know About Meritage Homes Corporation’s (NYSE:MTH) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Meritage Homes Opens Nation’s First All-Electric Zero-Net Energy Attached Condominium Community in Southern California – GlobeNewswire” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Meritage Homes Stock Surged 22% in July – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 11, 2019.