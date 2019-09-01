Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Holding in Kratos Defense And Security (KTOS) Has Raised by $8.77 Million; Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by $513,000 as Stock Value Rose

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 59.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.44. About 323,490 shares traded or 27.52% up from the average. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP SAYS DETERMINED CAL WATER’S NON-BINDING INDICATION OF INTEREST NEITHER CONSTITUTED NOR WAS REASONABLY LIKELY TO LEAD TO A SUPERIOR PROPOSAL; 17/04/2018 – Impax Asset Management Exits Position in California Water; 26/04/2018 – CWT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS ~19.9% PREMIUM TO SJW APRIL 25 CLOSE; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW HAS REFUSED TO ENGAGE; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – CALIFORNIA WATER IS CONFIDENT OF ITS ABILITY TO OBTAIN TIMELY REGULATORY APPROVAL AND TO FINANCE TRANSACTION; 12/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within GDS HOLDINGS, California Water Service Group Holding, Gladstone Commercial, Ocean Rig U; 02/05/2018 – Calif Water Svc Grp: SJW Stockholders Would Receive Superior Deal With CWT’s All-Cash Proposal; 22/03/2018 – California Public Utilities Commission Approves Revised Cost of Capital Proposed Decision; 26/04/2018 – California Water Service Group Confirms Proposal To Acquire SJW Group For $68.25 Per Share In Cash; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Kratos Defense And Security (KTOS) by 44.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 584,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 1.91M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.83 million, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Kratos Defense And Security for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.97. About 1.29 million shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 21/05/2018 – RT @sprucepointcap: True to form, $KTOS dodges answering questions to Barrons this weekend, and pumps another press release this morning de…; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Kratos Ballistic Missile Target Supports Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System Exercise; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q REV. $143.0M, EST. $145.3M; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Kratos; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Rev $143M; 12/04/2018 – Kratos Introduces New Spectral Services to Enhance Space Situational Awareness; 30/05/2018 – Kratos Successfully Demonstrates Unmatched Level of Capability with High Performance Unmanned Aerial System; 21/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $38M in Unmanned Systems Contract Awards; 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase III

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call for Wednesday, July 31st – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie Completed its Maiden Flight on March 5, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kratos Defense & Security Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bull Of The Day: Kratos Defense (KTOS) – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Kratos (KTOS) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Bancshares Inc by 111,670 shares to 117,103 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinsale Capital Group Inc by 18,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,233 shares, and cut its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Northern Trust Corporation reported 1.25M shares or 0% of all its holdings. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 134,896 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Limited Liability Corp has 18,805 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 5,200 shares. Advisory Research Inc reported 87,975 shares. Sei Investments holds 497,015 shares. 1492 Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1.86% or 140,898 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability holds 25,007 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 46,900 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 5,402 shares in its portfolio.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,850 shares to 129,350 shares, valued at $21.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 28,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

More notable recent California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NEWS RELEASE: California Water Service Group Opens 2019 College Scholarship Program – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission Approves Settlement in Washington Water Service Rate Change Proposal – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “California Water Service Group Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Announcement and Teleconference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.