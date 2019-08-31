Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Upped Position in Noodles And Company (NDLS) by $1.67 Million; Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Increases Holding in Borg Warner (BWA)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Noodles And Company (NDLS) by 41.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 277,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 942,759 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41M, up from 665,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Noodles And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.77. About 196,107 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 10/05/2018 – NOODLES SEES SYSTEMWIDE COMP SALES UP 1%-3% IN 2Q; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Adj Loss/Shr 1c-Adj EPS 3c; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 22/05/2018 – Noodles & Co at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: ARGENTIA HAS 20% VOTING POWER AFTER CONVERSION; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Adj EPS 1c; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS CONTINUING A SEARCH FOR A PERMANENT REPLACEMENT FOR ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $461.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS ON MAY 8, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT SUSAN DAGGETT, INTERIM CFO, LEAVING COMPANY EFFECTIVE MAY 18 – SEC FILING

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Borg Warner Inc (BWA) by 96.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 110,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 224,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60 million, up from 113,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Borg Warner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $32.63. About 1.14 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 119,166 shares to 171,012 shares, valued at $5.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc by 303,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 364,105 shares, and cut its stake in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE).

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30,600 shares to 483,340 shares, valued at $25.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 19,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,200 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF).

