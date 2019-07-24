Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Upped Its Holding in Voceramunications (VCRA) by $7.29 Million; Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Lifted Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Position

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Voceramunications Inc (VCRA) by 51.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 235,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 692,539 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.91M, up from 457,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Voceramunications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.81M market cap company. The stock increased 4.51% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $28.74. About 735,955 shares traded or 119.40% up from the average. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has risen 39.28% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 22/05/2018 – MANAGEMENT HEALTH SOLUTIONS NAMES TODD PLESKO AS CEO; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $175 MLN TO $183 MLN; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–Base Year – Vocera – Professional Services and Maintenance for Clinical; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Rev $175M-$183M

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 52.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 9,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,640 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, up from 17,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $178.34. About 12.85M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/04/2018 – Cloud Foundry Now Available on Asia’s Leading Cloud Provider Alibaba Cloud; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S TSAI: US CHINA TRADE WAR WILL ‘HURT AMERICAN FARMERS’; 30/05/2018 – Hexindai Announces Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer; 25/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: STX CEO spotted with Alibaba exec after draft for IPO listing; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 bln deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Is in ‘Super Uber Growth Mode,’ GBH’s Ives Says (Video); 18/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed company: China’s car market will grow close to 20 percent in the next five years; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DUE TO INCREASED MARKETING EXPENSES; 23/05/2018 – The 2 biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meritage Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 140,748 shares to 294,548 shares, valued at $13.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 207,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 684,614 shares, and cut its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunication (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $211,867 activity. Shares for $151,550 were sold by Spencer Justin on Friday, February 15.

More notable recent Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Vocera Smartbadge Wins 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Award for Best Internet-of-Things Healthcare Wearable Device – Business Wire” on June 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Vocera Announces New Platform Enhancements to Improve Patient, Staff Experience – Business Wire” published on June 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Vocera to Present at 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Vocera Communications, Inc.’s (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vocera and QGenda Announce Reseller Partnership, Systems Integration – Business Wire” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold VCRA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 34.13 million shares or 2.41% more from 33.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pdts Partners Ltd has 46,313 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Ltd Llc accumulated 12,086 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.01% or 8,200 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership has 8,100 shares. 692,539 are held by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust. C Grp Inc Holding A S accumulated 155,058 shares. Blair William Il has invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). 5,472 were accumulated by Legal & General Group Public Ltd Company. Endurant Cap Mgmt Lp holds 4.89% or 390,887 shares in its portfolio. Friess Assocs Ltd Company reported 30,932 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Putnam Lc invested in 0.01% or 71,846 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 1.11 million shares. Sectoral Asset Mgmt has 1.45% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Broadview Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.5% or 57,625 shares.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walmart’s China Investment May Not Be A Good Idea – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “iQiyi Stock Highlights the China-U.S. Divide – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Merger with Shopify Could Be What SQ Stock Needs to Keep Popping – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Alibaba Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba (BABA) option implied volatility low into executives from online platforms testifying before a House congressional committee – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $587.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13,300 shares to 67,721 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abb Limited Spons Adr (NYSE:ABB) by 17,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,050 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH).