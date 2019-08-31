Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Upped Its Holding in Kratos Defense And Security (KTOS) as Share Price Rose; Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Trimmed Its Fedex (FDX) Stake by $2.72 Million

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, down from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $158.61. About 1.10M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40; 20/03/2018 – WFMY News 2: #Breaking – FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device”; 20/03/2018 – Global Lethbridge: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 30/04/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars Gala to honor the “Voice of Hispanic America”, Maria Elena Salinas and others at upco; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP- CONFIRMED THAT A PACKAGE DETONATED AT A SAN ANTONIO FEDEX GROUND FACILITY EARLY THIS MORNING; 30/04/2018 – JOHN A. SMITH NAMED FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT, CEO; 21/03/2018 – FedEx Earnings: The Whole Package? — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – FedEx CIO Says Blockchain a ‘Game Changer’ for Supply Chain Visibility; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX THIRD FISCAL QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – GOODWILL CHARGE IS RELATED TO REDUCTION OF VALUE OF GOODWILL RECORDED DUE TO JANUARY 2015 ACQUISITION OF GENCO DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Kratos Defense And Security (KTOS) by 44.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 584,856 shares as the company's stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 1.91M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.83M, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Kratos Defense And Security for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.97. About 1.29 million shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Lc owns 27,840 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited holds 877,291 shares. Oppenheimer And reported 21,800 shares stake. 3,629 were accumulated by Fifth Third Savings Bank. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Cubist Systematic Strategies owns 22,179 shares. Winch Advisory Serv Llc reported 100 shares stake. Waddell And Reed Fincl holds 120,890 shares. Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Northern Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 1.25 million shares. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 614,368 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 0% or 1,000 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0% or 29,509 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 9,200 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York, a New York-based fund reported 21,157 shares.

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Kratos High Performance Unmanned Aerial Jet Target Drone Systems Headline War Games Exercise with Swedish FMV and German Navy – GlobeNewswire" on June 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Kratos Introduces Cloud-Enabled Ground Technologies at Satellite 2019 – GlobeNewswire" published on May 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Kratos Receives $31.8M Drone Contract Award From US Air Force – Benzinga" on June 05, 2019.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alarm.Com Holdings Inc by 96,299 shares to 299,558 shares, valued at $19.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nmi Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 313,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,270 shares, and cut its stake in Kingstone Inc (NASDAQ:KINS).

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $3.20 EPS, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $812.14M for 12.39 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual EPS reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "CLASS ACTION UPDATE for FDX, RLGY and GTT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Yahoo Finance" on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "FedEx Is Finally Changing Its Tune on Amazon – Yahoo Finance" published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is FedEx Corporation's (NYSE:FDX) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance" on July 08, 2019.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 80,000 shares to 198,300 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.