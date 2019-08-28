Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Upped First Mid Illinois Bncshs (FMBH) Stake; Vontobel Asset Management Has Upped By $1.30 Million Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased First Mid Illinois Bncshs (FMBH) stake by 25.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired 27,400 shares as First Mid Illinois Bncshs (FMBH)’s stock declined 1.79%. The Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 134,051 shares with $4.47 million value, up from 106,651 last quarter. First Mid Illinois Bncshs now has $522.43 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $31.29. About 20,379 shares traded. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) has declined 15.52% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.52% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBH News: 15/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 02/05/2018 – News On First BancTrust Corp. (FIRT) Now Under FMBH

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 2.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vontobel Asset Management Inc acquired 4,883 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Vontobel Asset Management Inc holds 173,228 shares with $46.17 million value, up from 168,345 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $140.51B valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $289.45. About 1.79M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe has $34000 highest and $250 lowest target. $308.06’s average target is 6.43% above currents $289.45 stock price. Adobe had 27 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $34000 target in Monday, April 29 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, March 15. Barclays Capital maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $33000 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stephens on Friday, March 15. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connors Investor Svcs invested in 2.16% or 59,400 shares. 43,623 are held by Decatur Capital Mngmt. Bender Robert & Associate reported 3.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Polaris Greystone Gp Limited Liability Corp owns 14,047 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Moreover, Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.43% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Renaissance Group Lc reported 105,520 shares. Crestwood Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 3,743 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 1.86M shares. Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.28% or 128,945 shares. Gladius Cap Lp has 3,874 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Reilly Fin Advsr owns 511 shares. Etrade Mgmt Lc has 0.16% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 21,380 shares. Cooperman Leon G invested in 38,000 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 0.31% or 48,562 shares.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 376,887 shares to 2.11M valued at $161.54M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 164,819 shares and now owns 2.93 million shares. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold FMBH shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 4.59 million shares or 2.92% more from 4.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 9,900 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 34,803 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% or 135,457 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) for 4,754 shares. First Ltd Partnership reported 33,699 shares. Pnc Ser Grp Inc Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 565 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Wells Fargo Mn holds 77,718 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,254 shares. Geode Capital holds 0% or 133,156 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 17,604 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 7,397 are held by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) for 13,800 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% or 4,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 2,663 shares.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased Capital Bancorp Inc stake by 264,932 shares to 35,068 valued at $407,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Internap Corp stake by 401,234 shares and now owns 129,020 shares. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) was reduced too.

