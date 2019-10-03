Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Trimmed Stake in Vonage Holdings (VG) by $6.29 Million as Shares Rose; Duke Energy (DUK) Shareholder Johnson Investment Counsel Raised Its Holding by $345,752 as Stock Value Declined

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 45,622 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.03 million, up from 41,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $94.71. About 2.65M shares traded or 1.89% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROCEEDING W/CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE APPLICATION; 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars; 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting; 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay; 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 10/05/2018 – DUKE HAS $2B EQUITY ISSUE TARGET IN 2018; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) by 17.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 571,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 2.64M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.86 million, down from 3.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Vonage Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.87% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $10.54. About 3.24M shares traded or 24.63% up from the average. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM; 04/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Names Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer; 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE NAMES SAGI DUDAI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vonage Is Valued At An Attractive Discount – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Vonage research reveals IVR horror costs businesses $262 per customer each year – PRNewswire” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley starts Vonage at Equal Weight – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Vonage Continues To Drive Conversational Applied AI for Enterprise Businesses via Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vonage Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.70, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold VG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 202.13 million shares or 4.46% more from 193.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 30,352 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 0% or 94,576 shares. 128,906 were accumulated by Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership. J Goldman & L P, a New York-based fund reported 2.97M shares. Strs Ohio owns 314,500 shares. Heartland Advsrs stated it has 750,000 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 49,092 shares or 0% of the stock. 339,692 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement System. Moreover, Pnc Financial Services Gp has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 8,818 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 2,150 shares. Falcon Point Cap Limited Com has invested 2.69% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Prudential Finance owns 368,043 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested in 4.18 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.02% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). United Service Automobile Association owns 570,484 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. VG’s profit will be $17.13 million for 37.64 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Vonage Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simply Good Foods Co by 226,490 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $31.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 80,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 354,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Oceanfirst Financial Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 27,328 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Com Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.07% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 5,439 shares. Apriem Advsr, California-based fund reported 3,200 shares. Guardian Cap LP reported 105,484 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Etrade Cap Lc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Mufg Americas Holdings Corp reported 71,171 shares. Segment Wealth Ltd Llc holds 0.14% or 7,919 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Seabridge Invest Ltd Liability owns 266 shares. British Columbia Mgmt Corp reported 145,091 shares. Moreover, Cadence Comml Bank Na has 0.35% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 10,263 shares. Nuwave Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Arbor Invest Ltd Llc reported 11,084 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 5,661 shares.