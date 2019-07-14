Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Trimmed Opus Bank (OPB) Holding By $7.20 Million; Ancora Advisors Boosted Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding

Ancora Advisors Llc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 17.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ancora Advisors Llc acquired 24,010 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Ancora Advisors Llc holds 164,961 shares with $13.33M value, up from 140,951 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $328.62B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 5.87 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON PAPUA NEW GUINEA BACK TO NORMAL BY EARLY MAY AFTER QUAKE; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil criticized for worker rights and safety issues at annual shareholder meeting; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Earnings Increase 16 Percent to $4.7 Billion in First Quarter 2018; 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT; 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS METHANE EMISSIONS TO DROP 15% BY 2020; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Oil-Equivalent Production Down 6%, Adjusted Output Down 3%; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS CLOSES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased Opus Bank (OPB) stake by 43.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 378,861 shares as Opus Bank (OPB)’s stock declined 3.72%. The Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 488,104 shares with $9.66 million value, down from 866,965 last quarter. Opus Bank now has $760.12 million valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 174,821 shares traded or 30.61% up from the average. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 26.35% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OPB News: 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable Energy; 22/05/2018 – Opus Bank: Argisht Minasyan Joins Opus as Senior Managing Director, Senior Client Manager; 05/03/2018 – Opus One Announces Proposed Extension of Warrant Term; 18/05/2018 – Opus Group: Bulletin from Annual General Meeting 2018; 30/05/2018 – Opus Bank Announces Expansion of Its Healthcare Banking Division; 26/03/2018 – OPUS GLOBAL TO TAKE FULL CONTROL OF MATRAI ENERGY PLANT; 28/05/2018 – Opus Group: Opus to redeem its senior unsecured floating rate bonds, 2013/2018, in advance of the final maturity date; 28/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP – EACH OF NOV 2018 BONDS WILL BE REDEEMED AT 101.00 PER CENT OF NOMINAL AMOUNT TOGETHER WITH ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST; 11/05/2018 – OPUS WINS NEW CONCESSION IN CHILE; 18/04/2018 – Opus Group: Welcome to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Opus Group AB (PUBL)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.77% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 13,584 shares. Loomis Sayles & Com LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 9,066 shares. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Limited Com owns 3,036 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 18,184 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Broderick Brian C reported 54,343 shares. Corda Invest Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.37% or 39,058 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 96,973 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt holds 0.23% or 49,168 shares in its portfolio. Elm Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0.2% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3,530 shares. Blackrock has 1.01% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 279.81 million shares. Moreover, Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability has 0.56% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 30,672 shares. Shine Advisory Inc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 6,243 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,760 shares. Moreover, Nuwave Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 65 shares.

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) stake by 33,135 shares to 183,762 valued at $7.22 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Data Corp New Com stake by 35,571 shares and now owns 10,000 shares. Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 21 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. HSBC maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Thursday, March 14. HSBC has “Buy” rating and $89 target. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $8500 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold”.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased Zscaler Inc stake by 10,000 shares to 155,236 valued at $11.01 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Simply Good Foods Co stake by 68,478 shares and now owns 1.07M shares. Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc was raised too.