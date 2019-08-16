Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Trimmed Its Varonis Systems (VRNS) Stake by $1.84 Million; Market Value Rose; As Copart (CPRT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raised Its Stake

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 59.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 11,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 29,910 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 18,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $75.44. About 227,080 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c; 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company; 17/05/2018 – COPART SAYS IT CAN NOW EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 31,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The institutional investor held 578,455 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.49M, down from 609,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Varonis Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $69.44. About 116,153 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 16/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c; 09/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 16; 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Rev $264M-$268.5M; 24/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at Conference Jun 12

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 15,567 shares to 9,812 shares, valued at $377,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 19,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,156 shares, and cut its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Copart Expands Atlanta East, Georgia Location – PRNewswire" on August 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: "Copart (CPRT) Appoints Diane M. Morefield & Stephen Fisher to Board – StreetInsider.com" published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq" on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "How Many Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Meritor (MTOR) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq" with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 10,629 shares to 53,089 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 67,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).

More notable recent Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Varonis -18% on downside Q1, FY19 outlook – Seeking Alpha" on February 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 209% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance" published on May 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Varonis: Still A Long-Term Buy – Seeking Alpha" on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "Wedbush Upgrades Varonis Systems On Shift To Subscription Model – Benzinga" published on April 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com's news article titled: "Varonis Announces Full Event Schedule for Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2019 – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: June 12, 2019.

