Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Trimmed Its Position in Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) by $1.69 Million; Armstrong Shaw Associates Has Raised Its Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) Stake by $1.23 Million as Valuation Declined

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) by 34.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 70,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.76% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 133,139 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, down from 203,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $448.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.32. About 1,471 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 26.80% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.23% the S&P500.

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by 62.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc bought 23,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,450 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 37,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $55. About 2.30M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.41% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.54 million shares. Murphy Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 360,518 were accumulated by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Company has invested 0.47% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Leuthold Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.87% or 120,019 shares. Madison Inv Inc reported 94,685 shares stake. Macquarie Grp Ltd accumulated 12.53M shares or 1.15% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Mngmt has 0.1% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 14,721 shares. Wendell David Associate Inc holds 0.1% or 11,982 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 0.17% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Company invested in 0.07% or 22,970 shares. Hennessy Advisors, a California-based fund reported 75,700 shares. Page Arthur B has 0.68% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 15,065 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Co Il accumulated 12,400 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Mngmt Of Virginia Lc holds 1.45% or 113,405 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. 10,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. $101,821 worth of stock was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11.

Analysts await Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.54 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.54 per share. OLBK’s profit will be $9.20 million for 12.19 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Old Line Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.79, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold OLBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.52 million shares or 1.05% more from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.01% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Founders Financial Securities Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.07% or 9,082 shares. Stifel Corporation reported 46,186 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 30,987 shares. Pacific Ridge Ltd Llc invested in 43,150 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 25,100 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 6,508 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 33,232 shares. Swiss Bancorp reported 23,200 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Com has 2,942 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Tru Advsrs LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 120,714 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr owns 750 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has invested 0.13% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Horizon reported 0.01% stake.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $266,741 activity. Deadrick Stephen J had bought 250 shares worth $6,900 on Wednesday, January 30. 1,005 Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) shares with value of $27,135 were bought by Rivest Jeffrey A. Shah Suhas R bought $4,898 worth of stock. The insider Suit John M II bought $35,503. Shares for $28,690 were bought by Proctor Gregory S JR on Friday, February 22. On Tuesday, February 26 CORNELSEN JAMES W bought $17,582 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) or 613 shares.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Co by 21,395 shares to 229,276 shares, valued at $7.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rapid7 Inc by 16,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 833,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holdings.

