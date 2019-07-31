Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Trimmed Its Model N (MODN) Position; Westpac Banking Decreased By $482.82 Million Its American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Stake

Westpac Banking Corp decreased American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) stake by 2.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westpac Banking Corp sold 4,631 shares as American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK)’s stock rose 13.16%. The Westpac Banking Corp holds 159,189 shares with $16.60B value, down from 163,820 last quarter. American Wtr Wks Co Inc New now has $20.44B valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $114.78. About 1.02M shares traded or 16.81% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $89; 24/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Announces Winners of 2018 Emergency Responders Grants; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Pennsylvania Amer Water to Acquire Sadsbury Wastewater System for $9.3; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF UNIT’S EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT FROM 41.5 CENTS TO 45.5 CENTS PER SHARE, A 9.6 PERCENT INCREASE; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement to Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS NEW JERSEY-AMERICAN WATER FILED TO IMPLEMENT ABOUT $75 MLN IN PROVISIONAL RATES FOR WATER AND WASTEWATER SERVICE; 30/03/2018 – North American Water Filtration Bottle Market 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased Model N Inc (MODN) stake by 3.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 20,380 shares as Model N Inc (MODN)’s stock rose 12.46%. The Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 651,669 shares with $11.43 million value, down from 672,049 last quarter. Model N Inc now has $710.07M valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.86. About 172,297 shares traded. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 10.70% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Loss/Shr 13c; 17/04/2018 – Model N Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – JASON BLESSING SUCCEEDS ZACK RINAT AS CEO; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.07 – $0.05; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 TOTAL GAAP REVENUES $152.0 MLN – $154.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO AND CERTAIN OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Model N Appoints Jason Blessing As Chief Executive Officer; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT LENDERS EXTENDED A TERM LOAN TO COMPANY IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $50 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Adj EPS 2c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold MODN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 23.09 million shares or 7.61% more from 21.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,267 were accumulated by Comml Bank Of Montreal Can. Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 43,000 shares. Art Advsrs holds 0.01% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) or 13,710 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 12,800 shares. 271,776 are owned by Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Secor Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.2% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Boston Ptnrs holds 102,144 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 21,671 shares. American Century accumulated 348,381 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research owns 14,615 shares. Northern Trust reported 316,545 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of Mellon reported 95,945 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Frontier Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.02M shares. Vanguard holds 1.26M shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Model N (NYSE:MODN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Model N had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by National Securities on Tuesday, February 19.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $250,555 activity. Another trade for 12,114 shares valued at $206,665 was made by Anderson – Mark – Albert on Friday, February 22.

Analysts await Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, up 69.57% or $0.32 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Model N, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Model N: Switch To Calls.Again – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Model N Inc (MODN) – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Model N Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Model N Inc (MODN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased Teladoc Health Inc stake by 192,443 shares to 556,538 valued at $30.94M in 2019Q1. It also upped Forescout Technologies Inc stake by 68,530 shares and now owns 891,251 shares. Noodles And Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering American Water (NYSE:AWK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Water had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 27. The stock of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Bank of America. UBS maintained American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating.

Westpac Banking Corp increased Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) stake by 13,760 shares to 147,059 valued at $36.73 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) stake by 352 shares and now owns 1,892 shares. Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) was raised too.