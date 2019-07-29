Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Trimmed Holding in Meritage (MTH) by $6.19 Million as Stock Price Rose; Cove Street Capital Trimmed E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) Holding by $21.48 Million as Shares Declined

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) by 52.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 1.02M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 933,327 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.60M, down from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in E.W. Scripps Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.06. About 186,914 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 38.77% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 09/05/2018 – Bounce’s Saints & Sinners Finishes #1 in All of Television Ahead of CBS, FOX and NBC and All Cable Networks Sunday Night Among African-Americans 25-54; 23/04/2018 – DJ E W Scripps Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSP); 22/05/2018 – EW Scripps: Will Continue to Trade Under the Ticker Symbol SSP; 17/04/2018 – Harry Anderson Tribute This Sat. on Laff; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q Local Media Revenue $192M; 10/05/2018 – SCRIPPS HOLDERS ELECT ALL THREE SCRIPPS BOARD NOMINEES; 09/05/2018 – Bounce’s Saints & Sinners Finishes #1 in All of Television Ahead of CBS, FOX and NBC and All Cable Networks Sunday Night Among; 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – COMPLETED NEW MULTI-YEAR AFFILIATION AGREEMENTS WITH ABC AND CBS CORPORATION FOR STATIONS IN SEVERAL MARKETS; 07/03/2018 – EW Scripps at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Meritage Corp (MTH) by 32.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 140,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 294,548 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.17M, down from 435,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Meritage Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $64.81. About 792,905 shares traded or 138.06% up from the average. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 17.36% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 18/05/2018 – Meritage Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL -BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIAL AND TAISHAN HAVE JOINTLY REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA; 22/03/2018 – BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC 000786.SZ SAYS IT SETTLES LITIGATION WITH U.S. HOME BUILDER MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA INC OVER BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS’ PLASTERBOARDS; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q Net $43.9M; 27/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR 6% NOTES DUE 2025; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK TO CUT FEES ON SOME NBI FUNDS,MERITAGE PORTFOLIOS; 26/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Announces Closing of Additional $200 Million of 6.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07

More notable recent The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Scripps +2.6% after sharp revenue gain in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Itafos Provides Update on Itafos Farim Engineering and Construction, Announces EPCM Agreements With Lycopodium, Baird – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Citrix (CTXS) Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Court TV Sets May 8 Launch Date, Unveils Programming Plans – PRNewswire” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Food For Thought – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 23, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.69 million activity. $508,681 worth of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) was bought by Scripps Eaton M. Lawlor Brian G. had sold 11,000 shares worth $209,000. SCRIPPS CHARLES E bought 5,000 shares worth $94,631.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $817.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 157,200 shares to 323,000 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 12,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 73,037 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Pinnacle Associates Limited holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 798,492 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Nordea Investment has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communications Ltd has invested 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Meeder Asset Incorporated holds 1,902 shares. Mackenzie holds 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 37,950 shares. Riverhead Management Llc invested in 9,854 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 30,916 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 6,235 shares. Huntington Bank holds 0% or 1,121 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 15,770 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $1.81 million activity. 750 shares were sold by Sferruzza Hilla, worth $33,043 on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $24,165 were sold by Lord Phillippe.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties by 180,257 shares to 715,876 shares, valued at $14.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 276,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 561,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI).

Analysts await Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 0.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.33 per share. MTH’s profit will be $50.51M for 12.27 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Meritage Homes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Meritage Homes Corporation Elects Joseph Keough to Its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on June 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Meritage Homes Breaks Ground on Northaven Model Homes, Plans to open New Community in Rowlett this Summer – GlobeNewswire” published on March 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Meritage Homes to Donate Brand New Mortgage-Free Home to Operation Homefront in 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Meritage Homes Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “50 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 36.62 million shares or 0.39% less from 36.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset invested in 0% or 21,387 shares. Cim Inv Mangement invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 14,549 shares. 7,875 were reported by Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Com. 7,600 are held by Amp Capital. Sei Invs reported 48,756 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 7,898 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 175,128 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Com holds 0.02% or 37,000 shares in its portfolio. Country Club Tru Na has invested 0.21% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 85 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 12,301 shares. Connable Office reported 0.06% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). 6,803 were reported by Element Cap Mgmt Lc. Captrust Advsr holds 0% or 1,100 shares in its portfolio.