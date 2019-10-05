Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Trimmed Ebix (EBIX) Position By $656,100; Gamestop (GME) Has 1.14 Sentiment

Gamestop Corp (GME) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.13, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 112 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 98 decreased and sold stock positions in Gamestop Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 121.60 million shares, up from 105.93 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Gamestop Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 54 Reduced: 44 Increased: 71 New Position: 41.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased Ebix Inc (EBIX) stake by 10.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 13,122 shares as Ebix Inc (EBIX)’s stock declined 9.59%. The Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 106,304 shares with $5.34M value, down from 119,426 last quarter. Ebix Inc now has $1.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $40.41. About 262,952 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John Isner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters lndia’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 05/03/2018 Ebix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in India’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDi; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Forecasts Up to 20c Increased in Diluted EPS Once Acquisition Is Fully Integrated; 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT; 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER MARGIN 31%; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 09/05/2018 – Ebix 1Q EPS 83c

GameStop Corp. operates as an omnichannel video game retailer. The company has market cap of $502.04 million. It sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video game products; video game accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, including downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also sells mobile and consumer electronics, including wireless services and products, and accessories, as well as new and pre-owned smart phones; personal computer entertainment software in various genres, including sports, action, strategy, adventure/role playing, and simulation; and strategy guides, magazines, and interactive game figures.

The stock increased 2.40% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.55. About 4.21 million shares traded. GameStop Corp. (GME) has declined 72.65% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 11/05/2018 – GAMESTOP NAMES DANIEL A. DEMATTEO AS INTERIM CEO & RESIGNATION; 28/03/2018 – GameStop Reports Sales and Earnings for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 and Provides 2018 Outlook; 11/05/2018 – GameStop Had Named Mauler CEO in February; 30/05/2018 – GameStop and Extra Life Host First-Ever Charity Event at E3 Benefiting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP SEES 2018 TOTAL SALES DOWN 2.0% TO 6.0%; 16/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND TIGER MANAGEMENT SENDS LETTER TO GAMESTOP URGING RETAILER TO ADOPT A TURNAROUND PLAN – CNBC; 11/05/2018 – GameStop CEO Leaving After Three Months in Role; 29/05/2018 – Variety: GameStop Exclusive New Nintendo 2DS XL Hylian Shield Edition Coming July 2; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP – POSITIVE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM WAS $0.03 PER DILUTED SHARE IN QTR; 11/05/2018 – GameStop Announces Appointment of Daniel a. DeMatteo as Interim CEO and Resignation of Michael K. Mauler

Permit Capital Llc holds 3.03% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. for 1.25 million shares. 3G Capital Partners Lp owns 2.55 million shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc has 1.67% invested in the company for 2.45 million shares. The Colorado-based Paradice Investment Management Llc has invested 0.83% in the stock. Aristeia Capital Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.95 million shares.

More notable recent GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GME – Only Hedged Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GameStop: Bonus Round – Seeking Alpha” published on September 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why GameStop Stock Jumped 7% Today – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GameStop Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:GME – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GameStop bid up again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold EBIX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 22.52 million shares or 1.62% less from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Susquehanna Intl Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). First Hawaiian Comml Bank reported 0.01% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% or 12 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 304,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parkside Retail Bank & Trust reported 237 shares. Ashford Mgmt Inc owns 3.48% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 516,786 shares. Highland Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 17,100 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation reported 0% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). The Texas-based Petrus Tru Communications Lta has invested 0.06% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 10,212 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 7,471 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc reported 239,472 shares stake.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $10.59 million activity. Shares for $10.59M were sold by RENNES FONDATION.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased Yeti Holdings Inc stake by 158,810 shares to 545,318 valued at $15.79M in 2019Q2. It also upped Everi Holdings Inc stake by 80,982 shares and now owns 1.46 million shares. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) was raised too.