Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Trimmed By $13.11 Million Its Proofpoint (PFPT) Stake; Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD)’s Sentiment Is 0.86

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) stake by 36.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 108,365 shares as Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)’s stock rose 0.56%. The Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 187,250 shares with $22.74 million value, down from 295,615 last quarter. Proofpoint Inc now has $6.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $124.39. About 350,782 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has declined 2.64% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT); 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 17c; 24/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $120; 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $694.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Rev $162.5M; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 24/04/2018 – Wombat Security’s Beyond the Phish® Report Shows That Protecting Confidential Information Remains No. 1 Problem Area for End Users

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 19 funds increased and started new positions, while 22 sold and decreased stock positions in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust. The funds in our database now own: 6.65 million shares, up from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 15 Increased: 13 New Position: 6.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust for 150,537 shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 1.17 million shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Q Global Advisors Llc has 0.38% invested in the company for 66,216 shares. The New York-based Mariner Investment Group Llc has invested 0.31% in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 465,089 shares.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc. The company has market cap of $263.71 million. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 30.99 P/E ratio. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans.

The stock increased 0.76% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.66. About 52,892 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) has declined 7.34% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.77% the S&P500.

More notable recent Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pioneer Floating Rate Trust declares $0.0625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NIO Was Hurt By Recall And Management Change – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Watson Stands Out for Finance Solutions and Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) Teams with Mujin – InvestorIdeas.com” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AB Science: Summary of the web conference held on July 8 2019 on the AB8939 clinical development in AML – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EnerCom Announces Further Presenting Companies at The Oil & Gas Conference® 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

More notable recent Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did Proofpoint, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PFPT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cybersecurity Training Study Reveals Phishing Identification and Data Protection Are the Top Problem Areas for End Users – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Proofpoint +4% as Needham predicts ‘robust year’ – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Proofpoint Domain Fraud Report Finds Millions of New Fraudulent Domains; Over 90 Percent Remain Active – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.20 EPS, up 48.72% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-0.33 actual EPS reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Proofpoint Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Wedbush. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $145 target in Monday, June 24 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Mizuho. The stock of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, February 25.

