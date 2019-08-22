Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Trimmed Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Position; Lamar Advertising Co Has 1.57 Sentiment

Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 160 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 102 sold and trimmed stock positions in Lamar Advertising Co. The hedge funds in our database now have: 79.57 million shares, down from 81.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Lamar Advertising Co in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 84 Increased: 111 New Position: 49.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) stake by 9.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 61,422 shares as Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS)’s stock declined 1.26%. The Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 565,319 shares with $4.02 million value, down from 626,741 last quarter. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $170.52M valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.14. About 162,398 shares traded. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has declined 73.41% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMS News: 03/05/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PATIENTS RECEIVING GOCOVRI EXPERIENCED LONG-TERM DURABILITY FOR UP TO TWO YEARS; 15/05/2018 – Ghost Tree Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Adamas Pharma; 26/03/2018 – ADAMAS FIN ASIA LTD ADAM UP OWNERSHIP IN HKMH; 03/05/2018 – Adamas Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.35; 15/03/2018 – Adamas Announces Publication of Data Supporting the Benefits of GOCOVRI™ in Parkinson’s Disease Patients with Dyskinesia; 25/04/2018 – USGS: M 4.3 – 58km W of Adamas, Greece; 03/04/2018 – Adamas Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 3 Trial of ADS-5102 in Multiple Sclerosis Patients with Walking Impairment; 15/03/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC -; 19/04/2018 – Adamas Announces Final Results from the Two-Year Phase 3 Open-Label Study of GOCOVRI™ in Parkinson’s Disease Patients with Dyskinesia

Among 5 analysts covering Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has $40 highest and $5 lowest target. $22.20’s average target is 261.56% above currents $6.14 stock price. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $23 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Northland Capital. Mizuho downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) on Tuesday, March 5 to “Underperform” rating. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. Cowen & Co downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Cowen & Co has “Market Perform” rating and $15 target.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased Zscaler Inc stake by 10,000 shares to 155,236 valued at $11.01 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Metropolitan Bank Holding Co stake by 21,395 shares and now owns 229,276 shares. Cadence Bancorp was raised too.

