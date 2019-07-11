Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Raised Trinet Group In (TNET) Position by $12.51 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Ecolab (ECL) Stock Value Rose, Northeast Investment Management Has Increased Its Stake by $1.78 Million

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Trinet Group In (TNET) by 65.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 212,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 534,624 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.94 million, up from 322,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Trinet Group In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $70.36. About 73,955 shares traded. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 16.64% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 29/03/2018 TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 07/05/2018 – TRINET NAMES OLIVIER KOHLER SVP & CHIEF OPS OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – TRINET GROUP INC TNET.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q EPS 75c; 29/03/2018 – TRINET NAMES MENDENHALL CHIEF MKTG OFFICER/CHIEF COMMUN OFFICER; 21/04/2018 – DJ TriNet Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNET); 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET HR CORP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Net $54M; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Rev $861M; 29/03/2018 – – TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 20.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 10,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,483 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33M, up from 48,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $198.28. About 494,440 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Internap Corp by 401,234 shares to 129,020 shares, valued at $640,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 159,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,055 shares, and cut its stake in Cbtx Inc.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 27,855 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 2,393 were reported by Parsons Capital Ri. First Financial Bank Of Omaha invested in 0.08% or 6,366 shares. Colony Gru Ltd Llc accumulated 3,002 shares. Hills Commercial Bank & Tru invested in 0.13% or 2,778 shares. Yhb Investment Inc holds 2.32% or 84,035 shares. First Manhattan Company accumulated 6,050 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdings Limited has 0.54% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 2.09M shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. 242,702 are owned by Aperio Group Inc Lc. Rockland Tru owns 73,096 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 33,695 shares stake. Vaughan Nelson Invest Management LP owns 361,235 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. 762,099 are held by Atlanta Management Company L L C. Riverhead Cap Limited accumulated 9,731 shares.